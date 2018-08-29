JUST IN
Asian Games 2018 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Swapna Barman leads heptathlon
Asian Games 2018 in pics: Archers add two silvers to Indian medal tally

The Indian men and women compound archery team won silver medals at the Asian Games 2018

Aiming for the bull's eye

Indian archer Muskan Kiran competes in the women's compound team final event, at the Asian Games 2018

No margin for error

Indian archer Rajat Chauhan competes in the men's compound team final event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

The team in support

Indian archery team members compete in the women's compound team archery final match against Korea at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

That's how it is done!

Indian archery team members celebrate after scoring a perfect 10 in the women's compound team archery event at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

Well done, more to come

Indian archers Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma celebrate after scoring points in men's compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

We did it

Indian archers Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma celebrate after winning the Silver medal in men's compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

The taste of victory

Indian men's Archery team members display their silver medals of compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

The moment, finally!

Indian men's and women's Archery team members display their silver medals of compound team events, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI


First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 10:55 IST

