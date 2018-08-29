Asian Games 2018 in pics: Archers add two silvers to Indian medal tally

Aiming for the bull's eye
Indian archer Muskan Kiran competes in the women's compound team final event, at the Asian Games 2018
No margin for error
Indian archer Rajat Chauhan competes in the men's compound team final event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
The team in support
Indian archery team members compete in the women's compound team archery final match against Korea at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
That's how it is done!
Indian archery team members celebrate after scoring a perfect 10 in the women's compound team archery event at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
Well done, more to come
Indian archers Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma celebrate after scoring points in men's compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
We did it
Indian archers Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma celebrate after winning the Silver medal in men's compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
The taste of victory
Indian men's Archery team members display their silver medals of compound team event, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
The moment, finally!
Indian men's and women's Archery team members display their silver medals of compound team events, at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI