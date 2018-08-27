Asian Games 2018: Sindhu has a strategy in place for 'nemesis' Tai Tzu Ying

Chinese Taipei's Tai has proved to be a nemesis for India's star shuttlers but said she has a strategy in place to outwit the world number one in final in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Sindhu on Monday defeated Japanese world no 2 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash with Tzu Ying, their 13th international encounter.

"I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world no 3 Sindhu, who has not beaten in their last five meetings.

Overall, the has a 9-3 record against Sindhu and she enjoys similar dominance over Saina Nehwal, whom she beat in the first semifinal earlier on Monday.

The pressure will be on Sindhu as it is another big final. The Rio runner-up has often been criticized for not landing the final punch, having lost a few major finals, including two straight World Championships summit clashes.

It was only at the 2016 Rio where Sindhu last got the better of

Here, Sindhu overcame a shaky start earlier in the competition to make the final. She was stretched to three games in the opener by Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang.

The 23-year-old Indian said she never doubted herself despite a wobbly beginning.

"I never thought negative for a moment. I was always thinking about improving with each match. It is a big competition and there are no easy matches. Hope to go all the way tomorrow (Tuesday)," she said.

Sindhu said it was unfortunate that it could not be an all Indian final with Saina losing to Tzu Ying.

"She lost but she played well. I could not see the entire match but she played well in the second set. I was hoping to meet her in the final," she said.

In the semifinal against Yamaguchi, it seemed Sindhu had it easy in the third and decisive game.

"There was a big lead but no point was easy. The scoreline doesn't suggest that but I had to fight hard for every point," Sindhu said.

"There were long rallies. She did not give up despite trailing. She was also a bit lucky with the net chords. At one point, I was like this is happening a lot but you can't do much about these things.

You need to have a complete game to beat Tzu-Ying: Saina

says Tai Tzu-Ying's repertoire of shots and the ability to not restrict her game to a set pattern makes the World No. 1 from Chinese a very difficult to beat at the moment.

The Indian ace settled for a bronze medal at after losing 17-21 14-21 to This was the Indian ace's 10th straight defeat to the shuttler.

"I need to be quicker and have smooth movements, lot more shots as well, to finish the rallies. Somewhere she will catch you. Every rally is a different rally with her. Most players have set pattern but she has got a variety of shots," Saina said.

"I definitely (need) the hand speed, bit more movement and not give her the chance to play her shots. There's a special quality. She is someone who is not easy to read. Not all the coaches can read her. As a I have tried to read but she always comes up with a new shot."

Summing up the match, Saina said, "She has a complete game where you don't know where to play her and where to get the points, I was really confused there.

"I played well, she played ever better. She tries to be very quick in the last few points, she is someone who has got very smooth movement with quick shots and she tries to execute them in the last points, so you have to be alert there. I tried to do but she has all kind of shots, even if you put her in difficult position, she comes out of it."

Now that Saina has played numerous matches against Tai Tzu-Ying's, what's the way to that elusive win against her?

"You have to have that game to beat her, to properly plan. World Championship and the Games were quite close, so we did not have enough time to prepare but I tried. It's not like that you can't beat her. It's not impossible. You have to have a complete game because she has those deceptive shots to come out of difficult situations."

Asked why Tzu Yin is such a dominant player, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist said, "Her net is quite strong, she has variety of shots from the net, so you have the chance to play at the back and open up the court, that's why I thought at the start I could play deep back initially.

"She definitely she cracks, but you need to stick on with her till the end."

Saina said she is pleased to have won her maiden medal in her third attempt.

"I had two chances (2010, 2014) and both quarters (lost), this time being unseeded I could have faced anyone but the draw was favourable. I am happy I coula d get a medal. But the point is to fight with each and every player, it's not about medal but to win it.

"This tournament is as good as Olympics, just that we do not have Carolina here."

Asked about Sindhu's prospects in the final against Tai Tzu-Ying, Saina said, "It would be 50-50. Sindhu is taller and has more option to counter, she can play shots I can't.