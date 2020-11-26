Aus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket after 8 months

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia, which will get underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, will also be the first time that men's cricket will see specatators in stadia since March when international cricket had come to a halt following the coronavirus outbreak.

The first two matches at the SCG will be played at 50 per cent crowd capacity while the third ODI at Canberra will be played at 65 per cent crowd capacity.

The coronovirus pandemic had forced all international series as well as domestic competitions, like the Indian Premier League (IPL), to be played behind closed doors.

Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday said that the team was excited to play in front of crowds again.

"The last time we played in front of crowds in Australia was a very long time ago. There has been a huge amount of work going to allow that to happen -- from the public in various states there has been tremendous amount of work done to keep coronavirus under control. We are really excited. We know how much of a great atmosphere would it be," said Finch.

"You need to get in quick though as tickets, starting at $30 for adults and $10 for kids, are in high demand. Both Manuka Oval, Canberra (65 per cent) and the SCG (50 per cent) will be at limited capacity," cricket.com.au said in a FAQ section about the series.

Following the three ODIs and as many T20Is, Australia and India will compete in a four-match Test series. The Adelaide Oval, which will host the first Test, will allow 27,000 spectators or 50 per cent of its capacity on each match day.

For the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, 25,000 fans for each day have been currently allowed by the Victorian government. The SCG, like the ODIs and T20Is, will hold 50 per cent of total capacity for the third Test. Brisbane's Gabba venue can host up to 30,000 fans, or 75 per cent of its capacity for the fourth and final Test.

--IANS

kh/aak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)