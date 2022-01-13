Australia Open draw deferred amid uncertainty over Djokovic's status

The draw has been postponed until further notice, organisers said on Thursday, amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's participation in the tournament.



The draw was to start at 3 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), but after a short delay, a tournament staffer told reporters outsde the media conference room it would not go ahead.



Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major tennis title and 10th at Melbourne Park.



(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

