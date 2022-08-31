Australia wins 2nd ODI by eight wickets, clinches series against Zimbabwe

-
ALSO READ
ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI Highlights: Raza's ton in vain as India win a thriller
India men's cricket team leaves for Zimbabwe ahead of 3-match ODI series
IND Vs ZIM 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI, Timing, and Pitch Report
Zimbabwe central bank raises key rate to 200% amid rising inflation
Zimbabwe names 17-member squad for 3-match ODI series against India
-
Mitchell Starc took three early wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 96 runs and Steve Smith posted an unbeaten 47 as Australia won the second one-day cricket international by eight wickets Wednesday and clinched the three-match series.
Starc (3-24) bowled three wides in a wild opening over but quickly recovered his line and length to remove the top order and have Zimbabwe reeling at 14 for three.
Allrounder Cameron Green held an outfield catch to remove Zimbabwe's top scorer Sean Williams for 29 off 45 deliveries off Adam Zamper's bowling and then took two wickets.
Leg-spinner Zampa took the last two wickets as Zimbabwe was dismissed inside 28 overs.
Richard Ngarava removed openers David Warner (13) and Aaron Finch (1) in the third over to have Australia in trouble at 16-2 before Smith and Alex Carey (26) combined in an unbeaten 84-run third-wicket partnership to secure victory with 212 deliveries to spare.
Australia won the series-opening match by five wickets with 99 balls to spare. The third match will be played Saturday, also in Townsville.
The series is being played in northern Queensland state as part of the International Cricket Council's Super League competition for ODIs. Both teams are preparing for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup which starts in Australia on Oct. 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor