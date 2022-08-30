Hardik Pandeya's brand value jumps after winning strike against Pakistan

Hardik Pandeya's winning knock of an unbeaten 33 on 18 balls against Pakistan at the in Dubai has boosted his brand value massively. Rise Worldwide Limited, the company that manages Pandeya said that in the last one and a half years, his brand value has doubled, according to a report by Mint.

“He’s actually come back in a big way after he played the IPL," said Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales and talent management company Rise Worldwide Limited according to Mint. In the last six months alone his net worth has risen by 30-40 per cent. The company also manages Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Pandeya’s brother Krunal Pandeya.

Among the brands, Pandeya is endorsing currently are Monster Energy drink, Gulf Oil, William Lawson scotch, boAt, and . In the next two months, he is expected to announce brand tie-ups with four other brands. He currently manages 12 brands. He also has the third highest followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the top two.

"From the lows of the aftermath of the Karan Johar television show sexist comments, he has indeed risen from the ashes. In cricket, it is eventually the game that counts. He has actually done a big come-back and the past is forgotten. Brands embrace him today with gusto. He is a bet brands want to take. And they are taking it with vigour," Harish Bijoor, founder of Harish Bijoor Consultants, told Mint.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Pandeya received flak over his comments on having a relationship with multiple women. Gillette terminated his contract following the telecast of the show.

Rohin Samtaney, the co-founder of The Souled Store, said that he is "calm and composed" on set just like he is on the pitch. Pandeya endorses TSS also.