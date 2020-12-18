IND vs AUS 1st Test: Starc takes four as India bundled out for 244 on Day 2

-
India's tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded at 244 early on the second day of the first Day/Night Test against Australia here on Friday.
Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.
In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with Virat Kohli's run-out engineered by a poor judgement call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.
CHECK IND VS AUS 1st TEST LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India's seventh in the first over of the day.
Wriddhiman Saha (9) also didn't trouble the scorers getting out on his overnight tally chasing a wide delivery from Starc.
Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just a tail-ender's bravado as the innings folded in just 25 balls on the second day.
If one goes by how pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total.
In the end, Kohli's dismissal cost them dearly.
India vs Australia: Indian innings scorecard
|Batsman
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Prithvi Shaw
|b Starc
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Mayank Agarwal
|b Cummins
|17
|40
|2
|0
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|c Labuschagne b Lyon
|43
|160
|2
|2
|Virat Kohli
|runout (Hazlewood/Lyon)
|74
|180
|8
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|lbw b Starc
|42
|92
|3
|1
|Hanuma Vihari
|lbw b Hazlewood
|16
|25
|2
|0
|Wriddhiman Saha
|c Paine b Starc
|9
|26
|1
|0
|R Ashwin
|c Paine b Cummins
|15
|20
|1
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|c Wade b Starc
|6
|13
|1
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|not out
|4
|7
|1
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|c Head b Cummins
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Total: 244-10 in 93.1 Overs
|Bowlers
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Mitchell Starc
|21
|5
|53
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|20
|6
|47
|1
|Pat Cummins
|21.1
|7
|48
|3
|Cameron Green
|9
|2
|15
|0
|Nathan Lyon
|21
|2
|68
|1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|1
|0
|3
Day 1 highlights
