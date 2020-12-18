Sydney Covid-19 outbreak: SCG Test still on, monitoring situation, says CA

-
ALSO READ
Australian players airlifted to NSW after Covid outbreak in South Australia
MCG offers to host 1st Ind-Aus Test if Adelaide fails to do so due to Covid
India vs Australia: NSW govt allows Kohli and co to train in quarantine
India vs Australia 2020-21: Indian cricket team shift focus to fielding
Sydney, Canberra to host India vs Australia T20, ODI series: Report
-
Cricket Australia on Friday asserted that the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India is not threatened by a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney even though the situation is being closely monitored.
Australian cricket officials were put on alert after the number of cases in the northern beaches outbreak in Sydney reached 28 on Friday. The third Test between India and Australia at the SCG is scheduled to get underway on January 7.
"There's been lots of discussion and meetings of our medical experts, but this is the reason why throughout the summer we've had our players in bubbles in the hub," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley told SEN Radio.
CHECK IND VS AUS 1st TEST LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
On whether the SCG Test was in doubt, Hockley said: "I don't think so - this is the very reason why we have the hubs in place...
"... whether it's the WBBL players, the BBL players, the BCCI, our own Australia squads, they have been absolutely fantastic in dealing with all the protocols.
"Our medical experts have been working around the clock, we're in very good communication with health authorities around the country. It's one of the things we've had to navigate with getting cricket up safely."
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
The sydney outbreak had an impact on the broadcasters with former Australian pacer and Fox Cricket commentator Brett Lee deciding to return home in northern Sydney.
Two Sydney-based members of the broadcaster also returned home, while two more decided to work from hotel.
Three members of the SEN commentary team, which is covering the first Test, have left Adelaide.
Hockley said the governing body has contingency plans in place and stressed that the next three days will be crucial.
"If the game can be played safely (in Sydney) then we'll play it there. That's our starting point, so it's working with the health authorities to ascertain that," he said.
"We started out thinking how to play the full series as safely as possible, and we'll take the same approach over the coming days and weeks.
"We've got contingency plans around a whole range of different options, and we've had to be agile all the way through. We were encouraged that it was 17 cases yesterday and ten today, and we'll see how that plays out over the next 72 hours."
The second Test is scheduled to start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26 its chief Stuart Fox said they are ready to support CA if need be.
"We hope that doesn't happen to Sydney. We know what it's like to lose a major event. For us, all focus is on the Boxing Day Test," he was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.
"We're here to support Cricket Australia if need be.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor