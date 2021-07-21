Australian Olympic equestrian rider suspended after positive cocaine test

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
-
Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended just days before Tokyo Olympic Games for returning a positive drug test for cocaine.
The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed that Kermond failed a drug test. "The Australian Olympic Committee has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sport Integrity Australia as an interested party," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted an AOC spokesman as a saying.
The sport's governing body also issued a statement saying Kermond would be offered support following his suspension. "Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021," it read.
"The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021. Cocaine is prohibited in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021."
"Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place."
Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed. Equestrian Australia has spoken with Kermond and support services will be offered to him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor