Olympics: Sumit Nagal carries India's hope in men's singles tennis

-
ALSO READ
Summer Olympics 2021: Sumit Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw
Won't be under pressure in Australian Open final vs Djokovic: Medvedev
Top seed Daniil Medvedev reaches 3rd round of Miami Open
Novak Djokovic to participate in Olympics 2021 if fans allowed in stands
Australian Open: Sumit Nagal to face Ricardas Berankis in 1st round
-
India's challenge in men's tennis singles at the Olympic Games will be carried by 23-year-old Sumit Nagal, who made it to Tokyo Olympics thanks to withdrawal of some players.
The ace Indian tennis player in men's singles was ranked 144 when the cut-off date for qualification was applied on June 14.
As of July 19, Nagal has dropped to 160 in ATP rankings and while he is not favourite to win the title, an Indian playing in the singles competition is in itself an achievement considering that no Indian made it to Rio Olympics in that category.
Somdev Devvarman and Vishnu Vardhan had competed at the London Olympics in 2012.
Nagal, who boasts of a prize money of $156,965 this year, has an inferior win-loss record on the ATP circuit. He has lost six matches and won only two games.
With the likes of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev among others, one will have to be too optimistic to expect a medal from the Indian.
But the experience of playing in Tokyo will be as good as playing in any main draw of a Grand Slam event.
The occasion wasn't lost on Nagal, who tweeted just after he learnt of his qualification: "No words can express my emotions. A surreal feeling to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Grateful to all your support and wishes."
Nagal's professional record this year - including ITF, ATP and Davis Cup matches - has been mixed. He has won 51% of the matches, winning 18 and losing 17. He has lost both his matches this year on hard-court, which is the surface at Tokyo.
Nagal, who has also captured ATP Challenger Tour titles in 2017 in Bangalore and 2019 in Buenos Aires, had achieved career-high ranking of 122 on August 24, 2020.
He, however, became more known for taking a set off Roger Federer on his Grand Slam debut in the first round of the 2019 US Open.
--IANS
kh/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor