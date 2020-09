BCCI announces CRED as official partner for Indian Premier League 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced CRED as an official partner for the upcoming edition of the (IPL).

CRED is a Bangalore based credit card bill payment platform.

The took to Twitter and wrote, " announces CRED as Official Partner for IPL #Dream11IPL."

Replying to the tweet, President Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Well done BCCI .. in this tuff market situation.."

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

" will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release had stated.

The was originally slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

