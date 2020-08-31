BKT Tires announces collaboration with six franchises for IPL 2020

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires), the Indian multinational group and global player in the off-highway tire market, has announced that it will be sponsoring six teams -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, and -- in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).



Check 2020 IPL latest news and updates here

"Cricket is a very popular sport in India. Everyone loves the game and we at BKT are unstoppable when it is about sport. We are pleased and excited to be a part of an event that is much followed in our home country," Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT, said.



#Dream11IPL is about to start and we can’t wait to join this exciting adventure. In the upcoming season we’ll have a special sponsor, @BKTtires, leader in the Off-Highway Tire Segment & a passionate supporter of sports worldwide let’s play together. #bkttires #playingtogether pic.twitter.com/McL9B9C0zd — (@lionsdenkxip) August 31, 2020

"We believe in sharing values such as resolution, fairplay, persistence, and self-confidence as well as the awareness of one's limits. We are a keen supporter of several national sports all around the globe, but it fills me with immense pleasure that we are now supporting such a significant sporting event of India," he added.

BKT has already been promoting cricket by supporting the Big Bash League (BBL) based on an agreement with Cricket Australia.

It has also been supporting Indian sports and has partnered with Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortune Giants, UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi, and Haryana Steelers Kabaddi in the 2019 season - eight out of 12 teams of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The 13th IPL edition is slated to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.