BKT Tires announces collaboration with six franchises for IPL 2020

BKT has already been promoting cricket by supporting the Big Bash League based on an agreement with Cricket Australia

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BKT Tires announces collaboration with six franchises for IPL 2020
We are a keen supporter of several national sports all around the globe, but it fills me with immense pleasure that we are now supporting such a significant sporting event of India, says Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires), the Indian multinational group and global player in the off-highway tire market, has announced that it will be sponsoring six teams -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals -- in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

"Cricket is a very popular sport in India. Everyone loves the game and we at BKT are unstoppable when it is about sport. We are pleased and excited to be a part of an event that is much followed in our home country," Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT, said.
 

"We believe in sharing values such as resolution, fairplay, persistence, and self-confidence as well as the awareness of one's limits. We are a keen supporter of several national sports all around the globe, but it fills me with immense pleasure that we are now supporting such a significant sporting event of India," he added.

BKT has already been promoting cricket by supporting the Big Bash League (BBL) based on an agreement with Cricket Australia.

It has also been supporting Indian sports and has partnered with Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortune Giants, UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi, and Haryana Steelers Kabaddi in the 2019 season - eight out of 12 teams of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The 13th IPL edition is slated to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

 
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:27 IST

