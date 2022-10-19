BCCI gives nod to women's IPL at 9th annual general meeting in Mumbai

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) has given the nod to conduct separate league-format T20 tournaments for women. It will be called the Women's India Premier League.

"The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League," said in an official press release. The decision to conduct the Women’s IPL was taken in the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) was held on Tuesday in Mumbai.

secretary Jay Shah was pushing for the tournament for a long time, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET).

"This is something very close to my heart. We will be launching the Women’s IPL in 2023 with 5-6 new teams. We will go to market with a fresh tender very soon and everyone will have an opportunity to pick teams," Shah told ET earlier.

is reportedly hopeful that the tournament would see the presence of international players as well, the report added.

The BCCI also elected former India team all-rounder Roger Binny as its new president. The post was earlier held by Sourav Ganguly. Jay Shah and Rajeev Shukla were re-appointed as secretary and vice president respectively.

Though BCCI has not finalised the schedule of the WIPL, it will end before the men’s IPL. The men’s IPL is likely to start in March. It is also likely that WIPL clashes with the first-ever season of the Women’s Pakistan Super League.

Women’s has started getting popularity in India ever since the women’s team reached the finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup, where they lost to England. In 2018, BCCI launched the Women’s T20 Challenge, which was initially a one-match event. But over the years, it was extended to three teams.

WIPL will join The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, and Women’s Big Bash League as T20 leagues that have increased the global popularity of women’s cricket.