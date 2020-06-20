India-China face-off: BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deal with Vivo

The on Friday said it would review IPL's sponsorship deals, including the one with Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo, in a meeting next week after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The meeting of the IPL Governing Council will review the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal with Vivo among others.

“Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," the official IPL handle tweeted late on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Galwan clash: Govt looks beyond China to source APIs amid Covid-19 crisis

Apart from Vivo, PayTm is also one of the sponsors. The company has Chinese firm Alibaba as one of its investors.

Alibaba has 37.15 per cent stake in PayTM, which is one of BCCI's premier sponsors.





ALSO READ: China releases 10 Army personnel after three days of negotiations

Tencent, one of the biggest video game companies in the world, has a minor stake — 5.27 per cent — in Swiggy and a majority stake in Dream 11. All these companies are among Board's list of sponsors. Apart from that, BCCI's national team shirt sponsors BYJUs pay Rs 1,079 crore for five years since last year. Tencent has a stake in BYJUS.



It is understood that discussion will be on whether to invoke the exit clause or honour Vivo's contract till 2022.