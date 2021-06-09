Be objective, fair: China after IOA drops Li Ning as Olympics kit sponsor

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to arrange the sports kit of Team India locally
'India's male, female flagbearer for Olympics 2021 to be named by June end'
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
IOC announces names of refugee athletes for Tokyo Olympics 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Birendra Lakra desperate to be in Indian hockey team
-
China on Wednesday urged India to view bilateral cooperation in an "objective and fair manner" after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dropped Li Ning as its kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics-bound contingent citing "public sentiment".
The decision to part ways with the sportswear company was taken by the IOA on Tuesday, a week after unveiling the kits in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju. IOA President Narinder Batra said a new sponsor is being looked for and he hopes to find one by the end of this month.
"As for the specific business cooperation, I am not aware of it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a media briefing here responding to a question on the IOA's decision.
"We hope that the Indian side will be objective and fair in viewing our normal cooperation between the two countries rather than politicising the issue," he said.
It has been learnt that it was the Sports Ministry that advised IOA to not include a Chinese sponsor for the Games.
"We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we in a IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor," IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta had said in a joint statement.
There have been calls for boycott of Chinese products after face-off between the Armys of the two countries in eastern Ladakh last year.
Last year, the Indian cricket board had put the Chinese sponsorship of the IPL on hold for a while but the company -- mobile manufacturers Vivo -- is now back as the contract, worth Rs 440 crore annually, was on temporary hold and not suspended.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor