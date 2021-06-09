Tokyo Olympics: IOA to arrange the sports kit of Team India locally

The Indian Olympic Association(IOA) and Sunlight Sports (Brand Li Ning) have reached an agreement together to arrange the sports kitting of the Indian Olympic team to Tokyo 2020, locally by IOA.

The agreement was reached keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the athletes, in lieu of the logistical challenges being faced by IOA due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country.

"Over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The athletes are based in various states and cities of India in training camps -- some of which are isolated bubbles, in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games," an official release stated.

With the vastly spread-out training camps combined with the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in India, IOA has faced unprecedented logistical challenges in meeting the exact apparel requirements of the participating Indian athletes. Due to these challenges, the has requested Sunlight Sports to allow IOA to appoint local manufacturers familiar with the athletes' apparel measurements, to produce and supply the sports kitting for the Indian Olympic team.

"Sunlight Sports understands the current global situation and the fluctuating conditions in the country and has agreed to allow the to arrange the official sports kit of the Indian Olympic team, locally," added the release.

Sunlight Sports has dressed Team India at various past international Games and events, such as the 2018 Asian Games, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)