'India's male, female flagbearer for Olympics 2021 to be named by June end'

In a first, India might have two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to ensure "gender parity", Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra told PTI on Tuesday.
The names will be revealed "soon", Batra said.
"It's not yet decided. The matter is still in consultation stage but there is a possibility that this year there would be two flag-bearers -- one male and one female for gender parity," Batra said.
The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
