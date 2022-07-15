Ben Stokes rested from England's T20I series against South Africa

-
ALSO READ
IND vs WI 1st T20I Preview: With changed unit, Pollard aims Windies rebound
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather, dew update of Barabati Stadium
-
In order to manage his workload, England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes will be missing out on the T20I series against South Africa and The Hundred competition which is due to start next month.
England's selection panel has named squads for the ODI, starting from Tuesday and the T20I series against South Africa which get underway later this month.
Durham seamer Matthew Potts is called up to the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer.
Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid returns to both squads after missing the series against India, having been permitted by the ECB to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow is included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.
England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor