Vaughan applauds Babar Azam for his support to embattled Virat Kohli

-
ALSO READ
This too shall pass. Stay strong: Babar Azam's message to Virat Kohli
Matter of time before Babar Azam becomes No.1 ranked Test batter: Ponting
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
Babar Azam surpasses Kohli as world no. 1 T20 batter for longest period
UP govt urges SC to reject Azam Khan's bail plea in land grabbing case
-
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has applauded Babar Azam's support to embattled India cricketer Virat Kohli, saying what the 27-year-old Pakistan skipper had done is a "class act".
Babar Azam has come out in support of Kohli, whose lean patch with the bat has extended for more than two years, and said this phase too shall pass and he will come out stronger.
Taking to social media, Vaughan, who has been following Kohli's performance closely in the series here, tweeted, "Class act Babar (clapping symbol)."
Babar, bothering little about what people might say in his country given the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, asked Kohli to "stay strong" as the former India skipper tries to regain his form which had deserted him for more than two years.
Recently, legendary cricketers such as Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have been critical of Kohli's performance, with the former saying he should be dropped from the side and the latter indicating that some senior players are getting preferential treatment by being allowed to pick and choose which series they want to play.
While Kohli continues to dish out one lacklustre performance after another, making just 16 runs in the second ODI against England on Thursday, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord's after he missed the first game with a groin injury, Babar Azam took to social media to back one of India's most successful former captains.
The right-handed Kohli has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures, after scores of 1 and 11 in the T20I series against England and failures in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.
With a T20 World Cup around the corner in Australia and World Test Championship points needed to keep up in a race for next year's final, Kohli's place in the team has been debated by fans and former legends, though his Pakistani counterpart has extended his support via social media.
Babar Azam posted an image of him walking with Kohli on twitter and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli."
Fans, though, were surprised with Azam's concern for the India batter, saying he shouldn't be praising a rival team cricketer.
While Kohli's stocks have plummeted, Babar Azam has been going great guns in all three formats of the game. Making international centuries in recent series against Australia and the West Indies, as well as a T20I half-century against Australia in Lahore last month, the Pakistan skipper is top of the list in the ICC batting rankings for both ODI and T20Is, and fourth in Test cricket.
Earlier this week, Kohli also found support from captain Rohit Sharma, who stood up for his teammate ahead of the England ODIs. "When someone is scoring consistently for so long, we can't overlook his contribution if he is not scoring in one or two series or in one or two years. We know the importance of Virat Kohli. The experts have got all the right to talk about it but for us these things don't matter," he added.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor