Border-Gavaskar trophy: India bowled out for 262, trail Australia by a run

All-rounders Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.
Axar (74 off 115) led the Indian fight-back, scoring a boundary-laden half century. The all-rounder smacked as many as nine fours and three sixes.
He was aptly complemented by Ashwin (37 off 71) as the duo looked set to give India the lead.
However, a Pat Cummins strike tilted the match in Australia's favour as Ashwin was caught by Matthew Renshaw. An over later Axar too perished followed by Mohammed Shami (1) as India trailed by one run.
For Australia, premier spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers as he registered a five-wicket haul.
Brief Scores:
Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.
India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67).
First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 17:13 IST