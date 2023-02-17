IND vs AUS: Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1 of second Test

-
Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday.
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).
Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken.
India lead the four-match series 1-0.
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 11:53 IST