Australia go into Test with just one quick but O'Keefe remains bullish
IND vs AUS: Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1 of second Test

Topics
India vs Australia | Team India | Usman Khawaja

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus
Photo: PTI

Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).

Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken.

India lead the four-match series 1-0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 11:53 IST

