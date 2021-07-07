Brazil's striker Gabriel Jesus out of Copa America final due to suspension

-
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is out of the Copa America final because of a red card he received during his team's 1-0 quarterfinal win over Chile.
South American soccer body CONMEBOL said in a statement on Tuesday it suspended Jesus for two matches. The striker didn't play on Monday in Brazil's 1-0 semifinal victory against Peru, being replaced by winger Everton.
Jesus was sent off shortly before the second half of Brazil's victory against Chile after he hit Eugenio Mena with a flying kick. The Brazilian said it was an accident and apologized.
CONMEBOL also fined Jesus $5,000. Brazil cannot appeal the decision.
The Copa America final will be played on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Defending champion Brazil is waiting for either Lionel Messi's Argentina or Colombia in the decider.
Two years ago Jesus scored a goal and had an assist in Brazil's 3-1 win in the Copa America final against Peru, but he was also sent off after a harsh tackle. He is the only player who has received a red card twice under coach Tite.
