BWF World Tour Finals: P V Sindhu sails into semis with straight sets win

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Thursday.
Sindhu defeated German badminton player Yvonne Li in straight sets 21-10, 21-13 to seal the game in just 31 minutes. The Indian shuttler won her second group stage clash with a thumping victory on Thursday.
Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes on Wednesday to begin her campaign on a high.
However, Srikanth lost his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing tournament.
Also, India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing tournament.
The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.
The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals.
