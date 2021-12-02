Athlete Anju Bobby George wins Woman of Year Award from World Athletics

Anju Bobby George was named for the award in the world body's annual awards night on Wednesday. | (Photo: Twitter)

Legendary Indian athlete has been bestowed with the Woman of the Year Award by World for grooming talent in the country and for her advocacy of

George, the only Indian to have won a medal in the World Championships with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition, was named for the award in the world body's annual awards night on Wednesday.

"The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medallist," World said in a release.

"A constant voice for in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Federation, George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport."



George said she was "Truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by World Athletics".

"There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts," she tweeted.

