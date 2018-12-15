BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu defeats Thailand's Intanon; storms into final

Indian shuttler P V defeated former world champion of Thailand in straight games in their women's singles semi-final at the on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Olympic silver medallist, who has not lost to World No 8 Intanon in the last two years, breezed into the final after quashing her Thai opponent 21-16, 25-23 in 54 minutes, reports Efe.

The world number six from Hyderabad - who entered the semi-finals after defeating Beiwen Zhang of the US 21-9, 21-15 on Friday - dominated the first game, winning it in 20 minutes after grabbing an initial 6-4 lead.

Intanon bounced back in the second game but did not lose nerve and won it in a nail-biting finish to wrap up the match.

will now play against Japan's in the final on Sunday.