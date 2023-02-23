LATEST NEWS
India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 SF predicted playing 11
By 2030, CSK to be the world's leading T20 franchise: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

In an exclusive interview, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings talks to Business Standard about the reasons for staying away from women's IPL

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan

At a time when women's IPL (WIPL) is grabbing headlines, and amid media reports that M S Dhoni is expected to play his last match at Chepauk on May 14, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan talks to Shine Jacob about the reasons for staying away from WIPL, plans to expand abroad through cricket academies and the investment roadmap.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 15:56 IST

