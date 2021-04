Can Japan's Hideki Matsuyama sustain his lead to win the Master 2021?

Saturday is said to be Moving Day, when the pulse quickens as the number of holes begin to run out and those who “expect” to contend, position themselves to take advantage on the Sunday. But Justin Rose stayed stock still at (-)7 with a Par 72 round while many around him moved up the ladder to lie tied second with him at (-)7 (Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and the sole hope from Australia, Marc Leishman).

The redoubtable Hideki Matsuyama mounted a late charge after a 75-minute weather delay, which had softened the course to be conducive to attacking shots. The greens ...