Check Australia vs India 3rd ODI live streaming and toss timing details

Australia would look to sweep the three-match One Day International (ODI) series when the Aaron Finch-led side take on the Indian cricket team at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday. Australia don't have a regular opener in David Warner for the third ODI match, potentially giving India a chance to pick some early wickets. The opening pair of Finch and Warner has provided Australia a century-run stand in both the matches played so far and set up a good platform for the likes of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI playing 11 prediction and other details
Both the teams are likely to make some changes in their playing 11s. For Australia there would be two forced changes one for Warner and other for pacer Pat Cummins. Check IND vs AUS 3rd ODI playing 11 predictions here.
The venue for third ODI match will be capital city of Australia. Know about India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings:
When India vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place?
The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will take place on December 2, Wednesday.
Where will the AUS vs IND 3rd ODI be played?
The venue for Australia vs India 3rd ODI is Manuka Oval, Canberra.
What will be the match timings for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match?The third and final ODI match between India cricket team and Australia cricket team will begin at 9:10 am IST or 2:40 pm Australian time.
At what time IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live toss will take place?
The live toss for the third ODI between Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 8:40 am IST or 2:10 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live in India?
The Australia vs India 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD in Hindi..
Will Hotstar live stream the India vs Australia match?
No, Disney+Hotstar will not live stream the India’s tour of Australia 2020-21
Then, how to live stream the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in India?
You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.
How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast the AUS vs IND live match on DD National and DD Sports (but not on cable network).
How to watch IND vs AUS live match free
The India vs Australia ODI series is also a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
