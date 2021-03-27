JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India England Series » News

Check India vs England 3rd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
Business Standard

Check India vs England 3rd ODI toss time, free live streaming details here

Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND 3rd ODI match for free on its terrestrial network. Check India vs England live toss and free live telecast details here

Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli
Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli. India could rejig its bowling department as spinners failed to stem the run flow under the lights. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Indian cricket team would look to end its home season on a high, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on England on the third and final One Day International (ODI) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. England bounced back in the three-match ODI series with style as Ben Stokes sent Indian bowlers for leather hunt in the second ODI.

India could rejig its bowling department as spinners failed to stem the run flow under the lights. Meanwhile, England is expected to retain its winning combination.

Check IND vs ENG 3rd ODI playing 11 and head to head stats here

India vs England 3rd ODI toss prediction

The toss is again going to be important as it has been observed that the pitch becomes good for batting as the game progresses. So the team winning the toss would look to chase again. England has lost a match and won a match while batting second.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here

ICC cricket World Cup Super League

The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Check ICC ODI Super League points table here

Know about India vs England 3rd ODI free live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:

When will the 3rd India vs England ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI will take place on March 28, Sunday.

Where will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI will be played?

The venue for the 3rd ODI International between India and England is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What will be the match timings for India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The 3rd ODI match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 1:30 pm IST or 8:00 am GMT.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live toss take place?

The India vs England live toss for the 3rd ODI between Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:00 pm IST or 7:30 am GMT.

CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

How to live stream the India vs England 3rd ODI in India?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.

Check 2021 IPL full schedule here

How to watch India vs England 3rd ODI free in India?

Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND ODI matches on its terrestrial network.

How live stream India vs England 3rd ODI match for free?

You can watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI for free on Jio TV.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 27 2021. 10:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY