Check India vs England 3rd ODI toss time, free live streaming details here

The Indian cricket team would look to end its home season on a high, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on England on the third and final One Day International (ODI) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. England bounced back in the three-match ODI series with style as Ben Stokes sent Indian bowlers for leather hunt in the second ODI.

India could rejig its bowling department as spinners failed to stem the run flow under the lights. Meanwhile, England is expected to retain its winning combination.

3rd ODI toss prediction





The toss is again going to be important as it has been observed that the pitch becomes good for batting as the game progresses. So the team winning the toss would look to chase again. England has lost a match and won a match while batting second.

The ODI series is also a part of The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for the in India.

When will the 3rd India vs England ODI be played?



The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI will take place on March 28, Sunday.

Where will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI will be played?



The venue for the 3rd ODI International between India and England is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What will be the match timings for India vs England 3rd ODI match?



The 3rd ODI match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 1:30 pm IST or 8:00 am GMT.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live toss take place?



The India vs England live toss for the 3rd ODI between Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:00 pm IST or 7:30 am GMT.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?



The India vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

How to live stream the India vs England 3rd ODI in India?



The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.

How to watch India vs England 3rd ODI free in India?



Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND ODI matches on its terrestrial network.

How live stream India vs England 3rd ODI match for free?



You can watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI for free on Jio TV.