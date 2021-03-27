Check India vs England 3rd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

-
The England cricket team would look to end its India tour on a high, when Jos Buttler-led side locks horns with India on the third One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 28. England made a superb comeback by winning the second match by 6 wickets as the visitors chased down a 337-run target with 39 balls left in their innings. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes went hammer and tongs as they smashed sixes all around the park, and which could force India to make changes in its bowling line-up.
India vs England playing 11 prediction
India could make only a few changes in its bowling line-up and Natarajan is expected to replace Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian team, playing the third ODI. India needs a sixth bowling option and it won’t come as a surprise if Hardik Pandya bowls few overs in the series decider.
India tentative playing 11 for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna.
England's tour of India 2021
Meanwhile England would stick to its playing 11 from previous match.
England tentative playing for 3rd ODI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
ICC cricket World Cup Super League
The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which is also known as ODI Super League. The top seven teams on ODI super League points table will qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India while remaining teams will have to play qualifiers.
What is ICC ODI Super League
India vs England head to head in ODIs
Overall
- Total matches: 107
- India won: 54
- England won: 43
- Abandoned: 2
- Cancelled: 3
- No result: 3
- Tied: 2
In India
- Total: 54
- India won: 32
- England won: 17
- Tied: 1
- Abandoned: 1
- Cancelled: 3
India vs England highest total in ODIs at Pune
Interestingly, India holds the record of highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and that too against England. India chased down the target of 351 runs.
|Highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Overs
|Inns
|India
|356/7
|England
|15-Jan-17
|48.1
|2
|England
|350/7
|India
|15-Jan-17
|50
|1
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
England squad for ODIs: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (Captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan.
Reserve players: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan.
