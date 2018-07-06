CHESS#1309

There will soon be major changes in chess politics. Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who has served as President of Fide from 1995 onwards, did not file nomination for re-election. There will be three panels at the Batumi elections (Georgia) during the Olympiad (Sep 26-Oct 6).

The first panel is led by Georgios Makropoulos, who has been acting president since Ilyumzhinov was placed under US sanctions. The second panel is led by Nigel Short. The third panel is led by Putin's Special Economic Adviser, and sometime Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Arkady Dvorkovich, who is also a formidable player and ...