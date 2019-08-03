CHESS #1362

The big news of the week for Indian fans was the fantastic performance of two teenaged siblings at the Xtracon Open in Denmark. Praggnanaandha won, scoring 8.5 points from 10 rounds. He played at a rating performance of 2741, going undefeated and beating several GMs rated above 2600, to add a whopping 29 Elo to his June rating of 2540.

His elder sister, Vaishali (Elo 2344), also had a terrific event, scoring 7.5 to tie for 7th-20th and log her first GM norm. Her wins included a comprehensive tactical blowout of Sam Sevian, who’s rated more than 300 Elo above her at 2667. This ...