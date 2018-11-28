CM Patnaik releases commemorative postage stamps on Hockey World Cup

Wednesday released commemorative postage stamps on Men's Hockey

The stamps aim at commemorating the 14th edition of the Men's Hockey in the state.

"I would like to thank the for producing beautiful stamps at the time of the Hockey World Cup," said.

Chief Postmaster General, Odisha, Jaleswar Kahanr said a stall has been set up at the from where citizens can get the new stamps.

He said a state-level exhibition will be held at Keonjhar from December 15 to 17 to promote the stamps.

In matches Wednesday, will take on and will play against

The second inaugural function of Hockey Men's World Cup will be held at in Cuttack on Wednesday evening where Bollywood star and music maestro A R Rahman will perform.

"Happy to join Hockey Mens World Cup Celebrations 2018 in the of Cuttack on 28th November 2018. Come lets cheer for the Worlds best n make it memorable!!, Khan said in his twitter handle.

In the first inaugural ceremony Tuesday evening Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, and A R Rahman performed at the here.