Copa America: Colombia, Brazil off to winning start in tournament

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Copa America: Neymar on target as Brazil blank Venezuela 3-0
Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title
Chile's Alexis Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
Roberto Firmino out and Paquet in for Brazil's Copa America opener
-
Colombia and hosts Brazil kicked off their Copa America campaign with a win in Group B.
While Brazil thrashed Venezuela 3-0, Colombia defeated Ecuador 1-0 in a tight encounter.
Marquinhos, Gabriel Barbosa, and a Neymar penalty helped Brazil take all three points against a spirited Venezuelan side.
On the other hand, both Colombia and Ecuador came out looking to impose themselves on the game but neither was able to take control or play with their usual style. The first half was filled with plenty of even sparring but very few clear chances or openings.
Edwin Cardona scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute. In the second half, Colombia allowed Ecuador to take control of possession and looked to defend their advantage.
Colombia will now lock horns with Venezuela while Brazil will face Peru on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor