Coronavirus: BMC planning to use Wankhede Stadium as quarantine centre

The (BMC) on Friday directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some facilities of in the southern part of the metropolis to the civic body to create facilities in connection with the novel outbreak.



In a letter, A Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the "hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall" must be handed over "with immediate effect".



"The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantine the person whoever is in contact with a positive Covid-19 patient and are not symptomatic," the letter stated.



Will BMC pay for acquiring the stadium?



The civic body said the acquisition was of a temporary nature and payments for use of facilities would be done at a later date.

The Wankhende Stadium complex comprises the main stadium, the office, MCA office, MCA lounge and the Garware Club House.



The MCA Lounge is a banquet hall, while the Garware Club House has over 50 rooms and a few halls inside it.



The stadium has a capacity of 33,108, following renovations for the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Before the upgrade, the capacity was approximately 45,000.



The Wankhede Stadium is located at Vinoo Mankad Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020

It warned the MCA that refusal to cooperate could invite police action for disobedience to official order.An MCA apex council member said there was no hesitation on part of the cricket body to help authorities tackling the virus outbreak.A senior MCA official said they had received the letter on Friday morning.Earlier, the BMC acquired Worli-based National Sport Club of India's indoor stadium and some other gymkhana premises to set up quarantine and isolation facilities.With the Covid-19 scourge continuing, the BMC has also acquired nearly 200 properties like hotels, marriage halls, exhibition centres, banquet halls, schools, colleges, club facilities, etc, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.The total case tally of Maharashtra has gone past 29,000 (at 29,100), with a daily addition of 1,576 cases. The state has added more than 1,000 cases on 12 days in a row — 13,575 cases (47% of total) added in these 12 days. Maharashtra accounts for 34% of all cases, and 40% of active cases, in the country.