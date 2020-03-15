COVID-19: Tokyo will host Olympics, Paralympics as scheduled, says Japan PM

-
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympics as scheduled.
"We hope to overcome the spread of infections first and foremost and hold the Olympics as planned without a hitch," Abe said, according to Xinhua news.
The preparations for the Olympic Games have been hit hard since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January. The Olympic torch relay in Greece was suspended on Friday by the Greek Olympic Committee fearful of the potential spread of the virus among the enthusiastic crowd.
The Tokyo organizers have promised to hold the torch relay in Japan as planned. The flame will arrive in Japan on March 20 and the torch relay kicks off in Fukushima on March 26.
"I'd like to go to Fukushima to witness the start of the Olympic torch relay," Abe said.