JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Tokyo Olympics 2020 » News

Coronavirus pandemic: Badminton stars slam BWF for holding tournaments
Business Standard

COVID-19: Tokyo will host Olympics, Paralympics as scheduled, says Japan PM

The preparations for the Olympic Games have been hit hard since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wipes his face as he answers a question during his press conference about the coronavirus situation in Japan, at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo Saturday. Photo: AP | PTI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympics as scheduled.

"We hope to overcome the spread of infections first and foremost and hold the Olympics as planned without a hitch," Abe said, according to Xinhua news.
 

The preparations for the Olympic Games have been hit hard since the outbreak of the coronavirus in January. The Olympic torch relay in Greece was suspended on Friday by the Greek Olympic Committee fearful of the potential spread of the virus among the enthusiastic crowd.

The Tokyo organizers have promised to hold the torch relay in Japan as planned. The flame will arrive in Japan on March 20 and the torch relay kicks off in Fukushima on March 26.

"I'd like to go to Fukushima to witness the start of the Olympic torch relay," Abe said.
First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 13:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY