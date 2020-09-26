CSK an experienced side, must adapt to the situation, says Brad Hogg

-
ALSO READ
Ashwin reveals how he got MS Dhoni's attention during IPL stint with CSK
IPL 2020: Expected guys to be bit more rusty, says CSK's Michael Hussey
IPL 2020: Experience Of 300 ODIs pays off in these situations, says Dhoni
Game plan: Brand MSD set for new innings in post-retirement arena
Dhoni and boys to get Covid-19 tests done before assembling in Chennai: CSK
-
Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shouldn't worry about the conditions and must adapt to the situation in order to win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
His remark comes as CSK stumbled to a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
The former Australian spinner backed the MS Dhoni-led side and said that CSK will make a comeback as they are an experienced side.
"CSK need to stop worrying about conditions and adapt to the situation. They are experienced enough. Not writing them off yet, they will turn it around. #IPL2020 #DCvCSK," Hogg tweeted.
CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat.
Dhoni once again came out to bat at number six, and he walked out to the ground with CSK at 98/4 in the 16th over.
CSK has played three matches in the IPL 2020 so far and has managed to secure a win in just one against Mumbai Indians.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor