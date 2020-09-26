IPL 2020: du Plessis holds Orange Cap, Rababa Purple after CSK vs DC match

-
ALSO READ
Excitement in the air for IPL Saturday but challenges remain amid Covid
RR captain Smith hopeful of IPL 2020, eyes good show from youngsters
Governing Council meet: IPL 2020 final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact
IPL 2020 in 3 months? BCCI eying Sep-Oct window: IPL chief Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 in UAE: Check full schedule, venues and match timings here
-
Hard-hitting South African batsman Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Kagiso Rabada, also from South Africa) hold the Orange and Purple Caps respectively ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL match on Saturday.
After its comprehensive win over CSK on Friday, DC stand at the top of the points table with four points, having won both its first two games so far. KXIP is second while Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are third and fourth. Although all three teams have two points each, their net run rates determine their positions on points table
In today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders will face SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams would be eyeing their first point on IPL team standings. Check IPL team standings, points table here
What is orange and purple caps mean?
These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.
Orange cap: For leading run scorer
Purple cap: For leading wicket-keeper
Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates from 7:30 pm onwards daily here
Current Orange cap holder
South African du Plessis has, so far, scored 173 runs in three games for the CSK and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. Against Delhi on Friday, the former Proteas skipper scored 43 runs from 35 balls, but was unable to find support from his teammates as his team lost the match by 44 runs.
KXIP captain KL Rahul (153 runs in two games) and his teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal (115 runs in two games) are the next top scorers at present. Check IPL top 5 batmen here
Current Purple cap holder
In the bowlers' list, Rabada has scalped five wickets in two matches and was instrumental in both wins for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Against CSK, he started off with a brilliant over and then went on to finish the match by removing both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the final over.
CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) and KXIP speedster Mohammad Shami (four wickets in two games) are the next two top wicket-takers. Check IPL top 5 bowlers here
Here are the list of IPL champions in 12 editions of Indian Premier League:
|Year
|Winner
|Runner up
|Number of IPL teams
|Orange Cap (Runs)
|Purple cap (Wickets)
|Player of the tournament
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|
Shane Watson
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor