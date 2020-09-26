IPL 2020: du Plessis holds Orange Cap, Rababa Purple after CSK vs DC match

Hard-hitting South African batsman of (CSK) and (DC) speedster Kagiso Rabada, also from South Africa) hold the Orange and Purple Caps respectively ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL match on Saturday.

After its comprehensive win over CSK on Friday, DC stand at the top of the points table with four points, having won both its first two games so far. KXIP is second while and are third and fourth. Although all three teams have two points each, their net run rates determine their positions on points table

In today's IPL match, will face at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams would be eyeing their first point on IPL team standings. Check IPL team standings, points table here

What is orange and purple caps mean?



These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Orange cap: For leading run scorer

Purple cap: For leading wicket-keeper



Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates from 7:30 pm onwards daily here





Against Delhi on Friday, the former Proteas skipper scored 43 runs from 35 balls, but was unable to find support from his teammates as his team lost the match by 44 runs.

Current Orange cap holder



South African du Plessis has, so far, scored 173 runs in three games for the CSK and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. Against Delhi on Friday, the former Proteas skipper scored 43 runs from 35 balls, but was unable to find support from his teammates as his team lost the match by 44 runs.

KXIP captain (153 runs in two games) and his teammate and opener (115 runs in two games) are the next top scorers at present. Check IPL top 5 batmen here

Against CSK, he started off with a brilliant over and then went on to finish the match by removing both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the final over. Photo: PTI

Current Purple cap holder

In the bowlers' list, Rabada has scalped five wickets in two matches and was instrumental in both wins for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Against CSK, he started off with a brilliant over and then went on to finish the match by removing both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the final over.

CSK pacer (five wickets in three games) and KXIP speedster Mohammad Shami (four wickets in two games) are the next two top wicket-takers. Check IPL top 5 bowlers here



Here are the list of in 12 editions of Indian Premier League: