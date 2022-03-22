CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co

-
The Indian women's team, led by Mithali Raj did exceedingly well against Australia the strongest team of the ICC Women's World Cup in their last encounter. However, they were not able to upstage the Aussies and lost the match in the last over. In their next encounter, the Indian eves would be up against the likes of Jahanara Alam, Fargana Haque Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh who would be led by ever charismatic Nigar Sultana Joty.
Bangladesh Women are playing only their maiden ODI World Cup and in that, they have surprised all by the kind of performances they have given. They lost to West Indies by only 4 runs in their last encounter while they have already betw3an Pakistan, the two teams against which India have won comprehensively. Even against South Africa and New Zealand Bangladesh have done well and their bowling has been superb.
Thus India by no means can take their easter neighbours easily and if they dare to do so, then they must remember what their male counterparts suffered when they played against Bangladesh, then the minnows in the 2007 Men's ODI World Cup. Mithali Raj and the team would surely not want to replicate that.
Moreover, the hopes of the Indian team making it to the semi-final of the World Cup have revitalised after Pakistan beat West Indies and
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Seddon Park Pitch Report
The pitch at Seddon Park has generally been helpful for the bowlers and high scoring matches haven't taken place apart from the one between India and West Indies, in which too, West Indies was not really able to compete with India. Thus in this match too, with Indian and Bangladeshi spinners churning up the runs, it is not going to be easy for the batters
India vs Bangladesh Hamilton Weather Update
Though rain was expected to play spoilsport in the game between India and Australia. But it rained for a very limited period and the match was anyhow completed fully. However, the weather for India vs Bangladesh game in Hamilton is forecasted to have rainfall in the first few hours of the scheduled play, which is from 1400 hrs Local time and 06:30 am IST. However after the first three four hours, there isn't going to be any rainfall. So most probably a curtailed game would be at our disposal in the match between India Women and Bangladesh Women
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head
|Format
|Matches
|IND Women Won
|BAN Women Won
|No Result
|ODIs Overall
|36
|30
|05
|
01
|In World Cup
|00
|00
|00
|00
India Women Predicted Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing 11
Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna
India Women World Cup Squad
Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Bangladesh Women World Cup Squad
Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal
