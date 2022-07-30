CWG Day 2: India eyes gold in weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics

-
ALSO READ
Pak court acquits Qandeel Baloch's brother who confessed to killing her
Sinn Fein wins legislative election in Northern Ireland for first time
What's next for Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein records historic win?
Commonwealth Games 2022: All eyes on Sindhu and Srikanth for badminton
Stoic shuttler: Kidambi Srikanth has seen dizzying heights and deep lows
-
After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday.
Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.
The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.
In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.
Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Pakistan.
The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji.
In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch
The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring.
In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event.
In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.
*Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.
ATHLETICS
India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM.
PARA-SWIMMING
India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM
SWIMMING
* 100m backstroke semifinal--Srihari Natraj (1:14 am)
* 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)
GYMNASTICS
* Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--PranatiNayak, RuthujaNatraj, ProtisthaSamanta (9:00 Pm)
BADMINTON
* Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)
* Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm)
BOXING
* Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm)
CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul
* Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi
* Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)
HOCKEY
* Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)
WEIGHTLIFTING
* Mens 55 Kg--SanketMahadevSargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja((01:30 PM - 06:15 PM))
* Women's 49 Kg--SaikhomMirabhaiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM)
TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM)
* Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana
* Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland
SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM)
* Mens singles round of 32--RamitTandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)
* Womens singles round of 32--JoshanaChinappa Vs Tbd
* Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs AifaAzman (Malaysia)
* Mens singles round of 32--SauravGhosal Vs Tbd
LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Men's triple--India vs Malta (
* Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales)
* Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island
* Women's four--India Vs Canada
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor