Athletes will give their best: PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for CWG

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022: 10 Indian stars to watch out for at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
PM Modi to virtually interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch the event Live in India?
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: PV Sindhu, Manpreet carry Indian flag
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence their stupendous performances will keep inspiring the people of the country.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.
"Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham," Modi tweeted.
"I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances," the prime minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor