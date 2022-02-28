Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become World No 1

-
ALSO READ
New No 1 Daniil Medvedev says watching Russia-Ukraine news 'not easy'
Novak Djokovic to be replaced from No 1 by Daniil Medvedev after Dubai loss
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
US Open: Medvedev came out very determined on the court, says Djokovic
With eye on ATP Cup, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev hits the Sydney courts
-
Daniil Medvedev on Monday became the 27th player to reach No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. The 26-year-old (8,615 points) passes Serbian Novak Djokovic (8,465), who has held the top spot in men's tennis for a record 361 total weeks.
"Of course I am happy to reach No. 1. It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times," Medvedev said. "I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support."
Medvedev is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years, three weeks and six days, since Andy Roddick on 1 February 2004.
The last time there was a new World No. 1 was more than five years ago, when Murray made it there on November 7, 2016.
Medvedev is the third Russian to achieve the feat, joining Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Kafelnikov spent six weeks atop the ATP Rankings and Safin was in the top spot for nine weeks.
Medvedev, who stands at 198cm, is the tallest player to earn the honour in the history of the ATP Rankings. The 26-year-old is also the sixth-oldest player to reach World No. 1 for the first time.
Guaranteed to claim the top spot when Djokovic lost on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely, Medvedev last week reached the semi-finals in Acapulco.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor