Delhi Capitals' Pant, Ashwin, Axar, coach Ponting assemble in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
First and final warning for 2020, don't blame me later: Ashwin on Mankading
Ishant out of IPL with rib cage injury, Delhi Capitals may seek replacement
IPL: Delhi Capitals ropes in Amre as assistant coach for next two seasons
IPL 2020: Wanted to convert start, says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2021: DC skipper Iyer may undergo surgery, likely to miss full season
-
Members of the Delhi Capitals squad, including India star Rishabh Pant, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel as well as head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday assembled at their team hotel here ahead of the upcoming edition of the league.
The group also included West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer, England players Sam Billings, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran, as well as bowling coach James Hopes.
The 23-year-old Pant has been in tremendous form this year. Pant played a big role in India's 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings with the help of a century.
Pant also returned to India's white-ball team against England. After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.
Both Ashwin and Axar had an incredible outing in the recent Test series against England at home, accounting for most of the visiting wickets with their guile.
With regular skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the entire IPL due to the shoulder injury he sustained against England in the limited overs series recently, these players will be required to be at the their best when the event starts.
The players will be in quarantine for one week. The franchise issued images of the players arriving at the team hotel.
The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.
Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.
The 14th edition of the lucrative league will start from April 9.
Defending champions MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor