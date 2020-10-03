IPL 2020: Wanted to convert start, says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer

-
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock of unbeaten 88 off just 38 balls as his team posted a commanding 228/4 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. And the relief was visible on his face as he had been struggling to convert starts into good knocks.
Not only did he play an aggressive knock himself, but was also involved in quality partnerships first with opener Prithvi Shaw and then wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. While Shaw hit a 41-ball 66, Pant scored 38 off just 17 balls as the DC batsmen made hay on the comparatively smaller ground.
"Relief getting this knock. Getting a few starts in the previous game, wanted to convert this one. Definitely over par on this wicket, but can't be satisfied. Just wanted an initial start which I mostly get. And then wanted to isolate. Hopefully, I keep the momentum going," he told the host broadcasters in the mid-innings break.
The DC skipper also said that he understood during his knock the type of line and length his bowlers must maintain on this wicket which will not have much to offer to the bowlers apart from slowing down a bit as the game progresses.
"Learnt that you can't keep bowling one line and length. Have to be consistent with variations. Wicket will get slower and slower now," he pointed.
Iyer also pointed at the role that the fielders will have to ensure that they back the bowlers to the hilt. "Fielders have to put in a lot of effort and save twos. Anything that's mistimed is going over the boundary line. Have to be consistent in the field," he said.
