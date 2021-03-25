Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: DC skipper Iyer may undergo surgery, likely to miss full season
IND vs ENG: Iyer ruled out of remaining two ODIs due to shoulder injury
IND vs ENG 1st ODI highlights: India wins by 66 runs; Prasidh takes 4 wkts
We don't share every trick with foreign players during IPL: Ajinkya Rahane
IND vs ENG 1st T20 highlights: England wins by 8 wickets, takes 1-0 lead
-
Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer has left the bio-secure bubble here after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month even as he vowed to come back even stronger.
Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England on Tuesday and he is set to undergo surgery, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months.
"Shreyas iyer has exited the bio-bubble," the BCCI said on Thursday ahead of the second ODI here.
Earlier in the day, Iyer vowed to come back from the injury even stronger.
"You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon," Iyer tweeted.
"I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone."
The 26-year-old Iyer is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament.
Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.
Iyer suffered the injury in the eighth over of the England innings when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.
He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.
On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, "Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans."
Iyer had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL.
In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor