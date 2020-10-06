First and final warning for 2020, don't blame me later: Ashwin on Mankading

-
ALSO READ
Finch, Warner among 12 Australian players who will miss the start of IPL
Don't agree with Mankading but Ashwin's point valid: Ricky Ponting
IPL 2020: Talented Padikkal has big future ahead of him, says Katich
IPL 2020: Will have a chat with Ashwin about 'Mankading', says Ponting
IPL 2020: Culture within RCB camp is amazing, says Aaron Finch
-
India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin says sparing Aaron Finch in the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore was his first and last warning to batsmen backing up too far at the non-striker's end and he should not be blamed if he runs them out in future games.
Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch was caught short of the crease when he backed up too far during Monday's IPL game but Ashwin did not dislodge the bails and only gave a warning to the Australian.
The off-spinner, though, put out the warning on his twitter page.
"Let's make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw #IPL2020," Ashwin tweeted.
Ashwin had courted controversy when he ran out Jos Buttler during last year's IPL when the England batsman backed up too far at the non-striker's end. Several cricketers criticised him for not showing sportsman's spirit.
It became an issue before the start of this year's IPL when Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said he would not let Ashwin run out batsmen in that fashion after the veteran joined them having played for Kings XI Punjab, in 2019.
Ashwin and Ponting had a discussion on the issue after they arrived in the UAE.
Ponting was seen smiling when Ashwin let Finch continue with a warning on Monday.
Ponting, a legend of the game and a staunch critic of the practice, had backed the senior India off-spinner when he asked if the batsman should also be penalised for leaving the crease at the non-striker's end before a ball is delivered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor