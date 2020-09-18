Delhi Capitals to thank Covid-19 warriors throughout IPL campaign

IPL team on Friday said its players will don jerseys bearing the message "Thank You COVID Warriors" during the entire tournament in UAE, calling the initiative a "small token of gratitude" towards the frontline workers fighting the pandemic.

IPL starts on Saturday in Abu Dhabi withh defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

"...the official match jersey will bear the 'Thank You COVID Warrior' message for the entire duration of this season," the franchise said in a statement.

Delhi Capitals' senior India pacer Ishant Sharma, spinner Amit Mishra and assistant coach Mohammad Kaif interacted with a few frontline workers, including doctors and police officers, in a virtual meet apart from sending them personalised team jerseys under the 'Salaam Dilli' initiative.

"To all the sanitation workers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, drivers, and their respective families - this small token of thanks from our team is testament of your service towards humanity," Ishant was quoted as saying in the DC press release.

The workers honoured by the franchise included those who distributed home-made masks for free, installed mask-vending machines in public places, donated personal savings to buy air tickets for migrant workers and ran a plasma donation network.

Amit Mishra said, "Words are not enough to thank these COVID warriors. A big Salaam from all of us for you. As our world continues to battle and survive this pandemic, it's efforts like yours that will continue to inspire, and make a difference."



Kaif added, "It takes real selflessness, humility and desire to be able to put others first in this battle for survival. Therefore, I would like to express my huge gratitude to all of you for making the world a better place.

