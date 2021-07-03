Denis Shapavalov ends Andy Murray's run at ongoing Wimbledon 2021

-
Canada's Denis Shapavalov on Friday (local time) ended Britain tennis player Andy Murray's run at the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.
Shapavalov defeated Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 here at the Centre Court on Friday (local time) in the third round of the ongoing Grand Slam.
Right from the very start, the Canadian brought his A-game to the court and he threw Murray off his game. In the first set, Murray was able to win four games, but in the end, Shapavalov took the first set 6-4.
The next two sets were a disappointment when it came to Murray as he went down 2-6 in both sets. The Britain tennis player was not able to show any fight and Shapavalov took full advantage.
The 34-year-old, Murray who has won two Wimbledon titles in the past, tried his best, but in the end, he bowed out of the tournament.
Earlier on Friday, world number one Novak Djokovic progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing Wimbledon.
Later today, Roger Federer will be in action in his third-round match.
