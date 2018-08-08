Dhawan to Pandya, Captain Kohli's concerns ahead of Lord's Test vs England

After losing the Edgbaston Test India have a lot of things to ponder; from decidoing the opening pair to the role of all-rounder in the Before the first test there has been a buzz over Virat Kohli’s form in England and after Kohli’s 200 runs (149 in first and 51 in second innings) the course of discussions has changed as it is apparent now that one batsman can’t win you every match. It’s a team game so to be on the victorious side after 5 days of play in a Test match, a team has to perform in every aspect. From a good opening stand to showing spirited performance in every session to have an upper hand after each day’s play.

Business Standard look into various aspect India needs to improve ahead of 2nd test at Lords



India poor opening stand



In the seamer friendly English conditions, the opening stand plays an important role. The opening pair has to make a conscious decision to leave or play the ball. India’s opening stand fiasco in overseas has been a major worry for team India after Virendra Sehwag retired. In the Edgbaston Test, Murali Vijay and put up a 50-runs partnership in the first innings but in the second innings, both the openers fell cheaply, extending India's poor run at the top of their innings in overseas Tests. It’s a pattern that India followed in many overseas tests. First, they would go with and Murali Vijay as openers and after one or two Test the Indian team management would go with other openers in the subsequent game. In most cases it was who would be dropped and opportunity would be given to or Abhinav Mukund or Parthiv Patel. Dhawan’s dismal performance outside Indian sub-continent can be inferred from his records. In the 4 Tests Shikhar Dhawan has played in England he managed to score only 161 runs in 8 innings with an average of 20.12; thereby making the opening slot a stumbling block for India. In 15 Test matches played outside Indian sub-continent, he scored 789 runs in 28 innings with an average of 28.17. It highlights why India has failed to win matches outside Asia.

Shikhar Dhawan outside Indian sub-continent





Country Match Innings Runs Average Highest score 100s 50s Australia 3 6 167 27.83 81 0 1 England 4 8 161 20.12 37 0 0 New Zealand 2 4 215 53.75 115 1 1 South Africa 3 6 108 18 29 0 0 West Indies 3 4 138 34.5 84 0 1 Overseas 15 28 789 28.17 115 1 3 Overall 31 52 2192 42.98 190 7 5

or at Number 3

Amidst Sourav Ganguly’s call on not changing and chopping players in the playing 11, the biggest worry for captain Kohli ahead of Lord's test will be deciding who to pick for number 3 in the batting order. Should it be or In the first Test, K L Rahul got the chance ahead of experienced Pujara and with the score of 4 and 13, he clearly was not able to justify the team management's decision. The major worry for Kohli will be Pujara’s record outside Indian sub-continent. In 20 matches played outside Indian sub-continent he failed to reach 1,000-run mark and averages 27.31 in 35 innings while in England his record is horrific scoring only 222 runs in 10 innings with an average of 22.2 given his overall average is over 50. Pujara’s selection in the India team will depend whether Dhawan will get another opportunity at the top of the order. Indian team management would look to make some changes at the top of the order in the second test match against England even though Ganguly has asked for not changing the team after one loss.

K L Rahul and outside Indian sub-continent



Cheteshwar Pujara





Country Match Innings Runs Average Highest score 100s 50s Australia 3 6 201 33.5 73 0 1 England 5 10 222 22.2 55 0 1 New Zealand 2 4 60 15 23 0 0 South Africa 7 13 411 31.61 153 1 2 West Indies 3 2 62 31 46 0 0 Overseas 20 35 956 27.31 153 1 4 Overall 58 97 4531 50.34 206 14 17

K L Rahul

Country Match Innings Runs Average Highest score 100s 50s Australia 2 4 130 32.5 110 1 0 England 1 2 17 8.5 13 0 0 South Africa 2 4 30 7.5 16 0 0 West Indies 3 3 236 78.66 158 1 1 Overseas 8 13 413 31.76 158 2 1 Overall 25 40 1529 39.2 199 4 11

Hardik Pandya—The all-rounder

After England all-rounder Ben Stokes won the first test for his team on the 4day, eyebrows must be raised over the role of in India's playing 11. In the first test Pandya did not get full opportunity to show his skills with the ball as Indian pacers did their job brilliantly. But in the first innings when he got the opportunity to bowl he leaked runs giving away 46 runs in 10 overs. While batting he lacked the intensity he is known for. He looked skeptical as far as his foot movement is concerned and got out on a Sam Curran yorker in the first innings. During South Africa tour Pandya justified his selection by hitting 93 runs in 95 balls when India was reduced to 92 for 7 but he lacked the same approach in the first test. In the Lord’s test, Captain Kohli would hope for a better performance from Pandya and to give a much-needed strength to lower middle order.