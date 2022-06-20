Bangladesh skipper Shakib blames poor batting for test loss against WI

After facing a seven-wicket defeat against West Indies, Bangladesh skipper blamed the batters for their dismal show.

Kemar Roach and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shined for West Indies, helping them seal a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

In the first innings, Bangladesh were bowled out at 103, with only Shakib playing a decent knock of 51 runs.

"(The toss) Played a significant part, but we can't complain. If we could have applied ourselves better, it would have been ideal. The wicket was pretty good after that. That one session killed the game for us. Happy with the way the bowlers performed. (Batting failures) Not acceptable, we have been doing that quite regularly in the Tests. Batsmen need to find ways to score runs. That's a simple equation that we need to work on," said Shakib in a post-match presentation.

"(On the partnership with Nurul) A lot to be gained from that, Nurul was under pressure, the way he applied himself showed a lot of character. Some of the other batters can take the same approach and play good cricket in the next game. All our bowlers bowled their hearts out. Batting let us down and hopefully, we come back well in the next game. I was positive in my batting, I kept it simple and that's how I was successful," he added.

Bangladesh scored 245 runs in their second innings with Shakib playing a knock of 63 runs while Nurul Hasan scored 64 runs.

It was a memorable outing for the Windies, outplaying Bangladesh in all departments. With this win, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a target of 84, Windies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Raymon Reifer for single-digit scores in the second over. All-rounder Nkrumah Bonner was dismissed next for a duck, sinking WI to 9/3.

John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood took control of the innings next. The duo ensured that their side achieved the target without any further hiccup by seven wickets. Campbell finished with an unbeaten 58 while Blackwood with 26.

Both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test of the two-match series, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia on Friday.

